Passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Johanna (nee. Hoogvliet). Loving father of Pieter (Grace), Dirk, Henry (Wanda), Adriana (Niklaus), Nicolette (Erich) and Marieke (Richard). Cherished Opa of Paul (Stephanie), Mark (Lauren), Amanda (Fraser), Coreen (Frank), Joelle (Jesse), Joshua, Pieter, Julian and Joka. Great-grandfather of Clara, Lily and Silas. A Celebration of Harry's Life will be held at Trinity United Church, Bobcaygeon on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Kawartha Settler's Village. Friends may send condolences or make donations by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon at hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 21, 2020