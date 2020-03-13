|
November 4, 1924 - February 19, 2020 Death leaves a heartache no one can heal Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Our Father lived a full and long life and was able to stay in the home he built and in which he and our Mother raised our family, to the end. We are proud as a family to have been able to make this happen, but know it would not have been possible without the help and support of various people. A special warm thank you to Dr. Steve Oldridge, Nurse Angel Kimble, Paramed Nurse Brian Lee, PSW Laura, and Hospice Volunteers Helen and Janice. Your care and kindness allowed our Father to have the same dignity and peace in his final days, as he had lived his entire life. This truly touched our hearts and will never be forgotten. We were overwhelmed with the amount of family and friends who were able to come to the Celebration of our Father's life. Many thanks to Rev. Bob Root, Trinity United Church staff , Trinity UCW, Logan Young with Hendren Funeral Home for facilitating this. It brought us great joy to be surrounded by so much love. We thank you all sincerely for your expressions of sympathy with visits, food, flowers, cards and charitable donations. Our Father was proud to call Bobcaygeon his home and was always grateful to the welcome he received when he first arrived, and cherished the many friendships he made in the 70 years he lived here. Father always said Bobcaygeon was the best place to live and we couldn't agree more. With love, The van Oudenaren family.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 13, 2020