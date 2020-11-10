1/1
Henry CREIGHTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(A sailor, cartoonist, artist, player with the Newmarket Citizen band, and lover of animals) Entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Tuesday November 3rd 2020 in his 88th year. Creighton was the beloved husband of Karen Henry for 27 years. Dear father of James (Gloria) Henry, Richard (Ulrika) Henry, Thomas Henry and the late Ada, Lisa (Ian) Baeza, Jacqueline (Stefan) LeBlanc and Colleen Henry. Also step father to Michael Armstrong and Sean (Erin) Armstrong. Survived by his 13 grandchildren and 5 step grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. In keeping with Creighton's wishes and following Covid regulations cremation and private funeral will be held. If desired, memorial donations to Shades of Hope Wildlife Refuge, Pefferlaw www.shadesofhope.ca. can be made at the Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.com. A sense of humour and love of adventure will take you many places


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mackey Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved