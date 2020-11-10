(A sailor, cartoonist, artist, player with the Newmarket Citizen band, and lover of animals) Entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Tuesday November 3rd 2020 in his 88th year. Creighton was the beloved husband of Karen Henry for 27 years. Dear father of James (Gloria) Henry, Richard (Ulrika) Henry, Thomas Henry and the late Ada, Lisa (Ian) Baeza, Jacqueline (Stefan) LeBlanc and Colleen Henry. Also step father to Michael Armstrong and Sean (Erin) Armstrong. Survived by his 13 grandchildren and 5 step grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. In keeping with Creighton's wishes and following Covid regulations cremation and private funeral will be held. If desired, memorial donations to Shades of Hope Wildlife Refuge, Pefferlaw www.shadesofhope.ca
. can be made at the Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.com
. A sense of humour and love of adventure will take you many places