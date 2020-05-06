Henry Osburn Stuart
The Lord took him by the hand peacefully at home with his wife and family by his side on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Henry was in his 80th year. Dearly beloved husband of Marion June Stuart. Beloved father of David (Karen), Andrew, and Victoria (David). Loving grandfather of Brandon, Mitchael (Melanie), Ashley (Owen), Jacob (Kassandra), Hannah, Max, and Sam. Great-Grandfather of Eli, Zoey, River, Ellie, and soon to arrive - Charlotte and Isaac. Henry is survived by his brother Kenneth (Madeline) and his sister Dianne. Brother-in-law to Lois (Raymond), Barb, Gloria (Richard), Jerry Sidor. Henry will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to our PSW - Amanda, and RPN - Amber, you are both very special to our family. Thank-you for providing such loving care to my husband and our father. Thank-you to CCAC for all of your assistance and support, our Case Manager & Team truly went above and beyond. A Celebration of Henry's Life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by the family. "End? No, the journey doesn't end here. Death is just another path. One that we must all take." J.R.R Tolkien. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay (705-328-2721) www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 6, 2020.
