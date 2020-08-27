BASc. P. ENG Passed away at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on August 22, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Janice. Devoted father of Heather (Norbert), Michael (Christine), Ian (Julia), Renee (Wayne), Daniel (Kristen), Sarah and Sean (Nathalie). Proud grandpa of Nathaniel, Liam, Alexander, Matthew, Danica and Nelle. Hap spent most of his professional career as a consulting chemical engineer and during his last few business years he taught in the engineering department at the University of Toronto. He was an active member of St. John's Church, Port Dalhousie for many years. He was past president of the Royal Canadian Henley Corporation and spent many years volunteering with the St. Catharines Rowing Club. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Christ Anglican Church, Bobcaygeon or Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay. Funeral arrangements will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon, Ontario. Memorial donations may be made and condolences shared by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling the funeral home at 705.738.3222. The name Hap was very appropriate......"Hap Lafferty, He is great!"