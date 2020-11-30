1/1
Herbert Arthur PINKNEY
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Herb Pinkney on November 24, 2020. He is now back in the loving arms of his wife and best friend Darlene Pinkney; deceased May 28, 2019. He will always be lovingly remembered by his daughters Roxanne Ibey (Will Doleman) and Wendy Ibey (Jamie Livingston). He is the cherished poppa of Jessica Mattucci, Darren Yeatman, Keegan Doleman, Natasha Reid, Shyann Reid and Ricky Reid. He is the adored little brother of Beverley Crane (Gary), loving uncle of Michelle Crane and Gregory Crane and loving great-uncle of Megan Cleaveley, Tyler Cleaveley, Joshua Crane and Hailey Crane. Herb will be fondly remembered by many in-laws and friends. He is predeceased by his parents Elmer and Edith Pinkney. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In memory of Herb, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Online donations or condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com.

