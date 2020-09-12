1/1
Herman EVERTMAN
With heavy hearts we mourn the loss of Herman Evertman, of Cannington, who passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Lakeridge Oshawa ICU on September 8, 2020 in his 83rd year. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 52 years, Louise, and children, Tanya, Ian (Carol), Jody, and Renee. Adoring grandchildren, Saige, Arial, Nicole, Jacob, Erica, and Spencer. Predeceased by brothers Gerrard and John (Jill), and sister Johanna (Fred). Dearly missed by sisters Inie (Mike) and Mary. Herman and his wife Louise retired to Cannington, Ontario where he enjoyed the community, the river, and his beautiful garden. A private memorial mass will be held. Donations may be made in his memory to Amnesty International or The March of Dimes. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com

Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mangan Funeral Home
332 Osborne Street
Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-5777
