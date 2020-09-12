With heavy hearts we mourn the loss of Herman Evertman, of Cannington, who passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Lakeridge Oshawa ICU on September 8, 2020 in his 83rd year. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 52 years, Louise, and children, Tanya, Ian (Carol), Jody, and Renee. Adoring grandchildren, Saige, Arial, Nicole, Jacob, Erica, and Spencer. Predeceased by brothers Gerrard and John (Jill), and sister Johanna (Fred). Dearly missed by sisters Inie (Mike) and Mary. Herman and his wife Louise retired to Cannington, Ontario where he enjoyed the community, the river, and his beautiful garden. A private memorial mass will be held. Donations may be made in his memory to Amnesty International or The March of Dimes. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com