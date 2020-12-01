Passed away at Extendicare Kawartha Lakes, Lindsay on Friday, November 27, 2020 in his 84th year. Survived by his son Richard Huber, his daughter Monica McNamee (Dean) and their mother Eva. Proud grandfather of Jordan (Stacy), Brian (Olivia), Benjamin (Amy), Morgan and great-grandson Benjamin. Hermann will be remembered by his siblings and their families in Germany. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Hermann's Life will be held at a future date. In his memory, if desired donations may be made to Alzheimer's Society. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com