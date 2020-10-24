1/1
Hielke (Bob) Wolthuizen
Passed away aged 84. Beloved husband of Hazel- married 60 years this past June. Loving father to Holly (Frank) Szewczyk and Cheryl Wolkhuizen. Dearly missed by his 2 great grandchildren Dennis (Megan) and Dana. Bob had 17 `great grand animals`. Beloved brother to Koosje (Klaas- predeceased) and George (Marja) Wolthuizen. Dear son of Jelle and Margaretha Wolthuizen. Donations in Bob`s name would be welcomed at the Lung Association/COPD and The Ross Memorial Hospital.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
