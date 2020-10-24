Passed away aged 84. Beloved husband of Hazel- married 60 years this past June. Loving father to Holly (Frank) Szewczyk and Cheryl Wolkhuizen. Dearly missed by his 2 great grandchildren Dennis (Megan) and Dana. Bob had 17 `great grand animals`. Beloved brother to Koosje (Klaas- predeceased) and George (Marja) Wolthuizen. Dear son of Jelle and Margaretha Wolthuizen. Donations in Bob`s name would be welcomed at the Lung Association/COPD and The Ross Memorial Hospital.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 24, 2020.