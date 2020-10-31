Passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital, at the age of 91. Hilda will be forever loved and remembered by her children Janet and husband Howard; Bill and his wife Jane; her grandchildren Marianne (Mike), Christine (Martin), Emily (Mark), Jamie, Kelly (Bobby); and her great grandchildren Ally, Keagan, Jacob, Wyatt, and Nicole. In keeping with Hilda's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Mackey Funeral Home 33 Peel Street, Lindsay.