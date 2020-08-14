Peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Hiram Switzer, age 94 years, beloved husband of the late Jean Switzer. Dear father of Bruce (Linda) of Buckhorn, Bob (Nancy) of Belleville, Judie (late John Pezzetta) of Paris, George (Connie) of Keene, Rick of Angus, Kathy (Brian Fleming) of Burnt River, Carl Lowes of Cheapside, Shirley (Grant Sumler) of Buckhorn, Mary Rose (John Barker) of Dunsford, Teresa of Brampton, Scott of Calgary, Peggy Walton of Kitimat, BC, Elena of Hamilton and the late Randy. Dear brother of Doreen Warren of Peterborough and the late Bob, George, Adelia and Clinton. Also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private family service will be held at Burnt River Cemetery. Donations to the Bobcaygeon Seniors Centre or Diabetes Associ-ation would be appreciated. To leave a condolence, share a story or photo, or make a memorial donation please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com