Howard Grant TREMAINE
1942-01-27 - 2020-08-26
Howard passed away suddenly at home in Janetville in his 79th year. His beloved wife of 57 years, Annette (Low), was by his side. Son of Raymond and Evelyn (Evans), Howard was born in Chatham, educated in Sarnia, and moved to Rexdale in 1961 where he met and married his best friend for life. Throughout a long career with Sears, they moved from Vineland to Burlington to Janetville. Howard also served in the Canadian Armed Forces and was an enthusiastic supporter of the Legion poppy campaign and volunteer at the Ross Memorial Hospital. Howard was the much loved father of Kim and Al, and grandfather of Nate (Lumbis) and his partner Clairisa; brother of Judith (DiProfio), David and Ric. He will be missed by the extended Low family and many true friends. A private interment has taken place in Lindsay. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date when the people Howard loved can gather in health and safety. If desired, a donation in Howard's memory can be made to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation. A Message from Howard: Weep no more my loved ones and friends, for I am with the Lord I do not suffer; wipe away the tears and rejoice Life is a journey, and death is simply one milestone in that journey I have lived a full life and have been blessed with true friendships The riches I have accumulated are the memories of these friendship, and the love I have felt over the years from all my extended family Take time to reflect on the joys of the past Be proud of your accomplishments Take time to enjoy your future and live every day as if it is your last For today truly is the first day of the rest of your life Never be afraid of failure As it is this fear that prevents accomplishments and greatness Step out now, take risks and reap the benefits If you stumble, pick yourself up, dust yourself off and move forward Learn from failure and turn it into success Because success is simply failure turned upside down Problems are simply opportunities dressed in working clothes Recognize mistakes made along life journey and learn from them Above all, be kind to family, friends and your fellow man Help someone in need and expect nothing in return The seeds of kindness will never be forgotten --- how well I know I love you all. Online condolences and donations can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
6 entries
August 31, 2020
Howard it was a great pleasure to work with you...rip my friend ♡
Gwen Harkness
Coworker
August 31, 2020
Always a great guy to work with.The family and friends will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Don Reynoldd
Coworker
August 31, 2020
So sorry to hear that Howard has passed away. During the several years we worked together at Sears on the SQP program, we became friends, and I still remember his dry wit with fondness. May your memories of all your happy times together help you in the coming days.
Maureen Lumsden
Coworker
August 31, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Tremaine family. Although Howard and I were not in touch for the past few years I have many fond Memories of working with Howard during our many years at Sears. He was a very loyal and kind man. Always willing to pitch in and help whenever he could. We had a brief reunion in Cobourg a few years back and were able to reminisce over the many joys we had working together. Rest In Peace my friend. Barry Toner
Barry Toner
Friend
August 31, 2020
No matter that we were not in regular contact, nor that we were polar opposites, I will miss his strength, decency, integrity and steadfast commitment to all things honest. As warring kids we were frequently in disagreement. But our wise mother would tell us that it was OK to not like each other, but that we would always love each other. How right she was!
Thank you big brother for being who you were and are, for being there when I needed you most, and for being a bright light for your family. Farewell, I know it is well with your soul!
Ric Tremaine
Brother
August 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Henry T Van Der Werff
Coworker
