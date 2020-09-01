No matter that we were not in regular contact, nor that we were polar opposites, I will miss his strength, decency, integrity and steadfast commitment to all things honest. As warring kids we were frequently in disagreement. But our wise mother would tell us that it was OK to not like each other, but that we would always love each other. How right she was!

Thank you big brother for being who you were and are, for being there when I needed you most, and for being a bright light for your family. Farewell, I know it is well with your soul!

Ric Tremaine

Brother