Peacefully surrounded by the love of family, at Hospice Peterborough on July 13, 2020, in his 80th year, Keith passed away following a brief illness. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Donna. Loving father of Ann Evans (Colin) and Sheri Coles (Jeff). Cherished grandfather of Katie, Sarah, Reagan and Jackson. Also survived by his mother Geraldine Wheeler and brother Brian Scott (Vaughn) along with nieces, nephews and longtime friends. Predeceased by his father James Clifford Scott, stepfather Herman Wheeler and sister Barbara-Ann Scott. Keith will be lovingly remembered by family and friends for his continuous building projects at the cottage at Round Lake, his meticulous attention to detail in all that he did and his love of a good debate. His grandchildren were a source of joy and pride and he always showed keen interest in all their endeavors. Keith will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Beamish, the palliative team at PRHC and the caring staff at Hospice Peterborough for their guidance, support and comfort. A private graveside service was held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Havelock. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in Keith's memory to Hospice Peterborough. Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com