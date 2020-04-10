|
Passed away at Ross Memorial Hospital on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the age of 86 after being cared for at home by family. Hubert left Annapolis Royal, Nova Scotia at the age of 18 unsure of what lay ahead and where he would land and headed to Galt (Cambridge, ON) where he started work in the Parts Department at the local GM Dealership and while he was there he was introduced to his life partner, Joan, by his co-worker/her neighbor and the courtship began. He then went on to work as a Butcher in the Meat Department at the Dominion Grocery store in Galt, then he moved to Toronto and attended the Radio College and trained as a Technician and upon graduating from the Radio College he was immediately hired by the Forest Hill Village Fire and Police Department to work on their radios, and in 1955 he joined Forest Hill Fire Department and later Toronto Fire Department as a Fireman for 38 years spending the last four years of his career on the Toronto Fire Boat. Bert, as he is fondly known, loved being a husband, father, grandfather, fireman and friend. He loved helping people and always was quick to selflessly serve and assist others with respect, kindness and humor. He was a true gentleman who was humble, humorous and happy; he was one of a kind. After 38 years on the job, he and his wife, (his beloved Queen Bee as he affectionately called her) retired from Scarborough to Bobcaygeon, ON to a wonderful community in Country Club Heights for leisure time spent boating, riding his bike, gardening, spending time with his children and grandchildren and travelling to his beloved Nova Scotia year after year to see family and friends, spend time at his cottage on Sandy Bottom Lake and later years at Phinney Cove gazing at the Bay of Fundy. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Liscombe) of 65 years. Loving father of Frank (Diane), and Edward. Adored grandpa by his four beautiful granddaughters: Jacalyn, Joanne, Carly and Christine. Predeceased by his parents Edwin and Helen Caswell of Annapolis Royal and by his brother Dale (Doris) of Bridgetown Nova Scotia, and his infant brother Donald. He will be deeply missed by his extended family, friends and neighbors. Special thanks to the many friends at the Kawartha Marine Club, his Firefighter Brothers and wonderful neighbors of Country Club Heights and Scarborough for their friendship, comradery and kindness. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to everyone for all the Tim Horton's coffee dates, shopping, driving to appointments, food preparation, friendship and overall assistance. Arrangements are entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon. A private family gathering has taken place. Hubert, dad, grandpa, uncle, cousin left us with many wonderful memories, stories, celebrations, lots of laughter and imparted his wisdom which we will hold close in our hearts forever. Due to the current circumstance, a celebration of Hubert's life will take place at a later date/time, if you would like to be included, please send your contact number and email address to [email protected] and we will ensure you receive an invitation. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society, Heart and Stroke Foundation, Toronto Fire Fighter Charity or the during this time by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 10, 2020