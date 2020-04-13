|
|
Of Bobcaygeon, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the age of 86. Hubert was a Fireman with the Toronto Fire Department for 38 years. Bert loved helping people and always was quick to selflessly serve and assist others with respect, kindness and humour. Bert was from Granville Ferry/Annapolis Royal, Nova Scotia. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Liscombe) of 65 years. Loving father of Frank (Diane), and Edward. Adored Grandpa to Jacalyn, Joanne, Carly and Christine. He will be deeply missed by his extended family, friends and neighbours. Arrangements are entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon, Ontario. A private family gathering will take place on Saturday, April 11th. Due to the current circumstance, a celebration of Hubert's life will take place at a later date/time, if you would like to be included please send your contact number and email address to [email protected] and we will ensure you receive an invitation. Memorial donations may be made to the by contacting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com (see Full Obituary) or 705-738-3222.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 13, 2020