Hugh Joseph POLLARD
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, July 6, 2020, in his 85th year. He was the dearly beloved husband of Marion (nee Eason) for 64 years, and loving father to his three children; Janice Harry (Steve), Julie Cullen and Jeff Pollard (Trish), his eight grandchildren and one great- grandchild. Hugh was a draftsman at General Electric for over 40 years and enjoyed 25 years of retirement. He enjoyed skating, rollerblading, playing senior hockey, travelling and wintering in Florida. A private family graveside service will take place at a future date. Donations in memory of Hugh may be made to Hospice Peterborough or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 16, 2020.
July 13, 2020
So sorry to hear about Hugh Marion. I remember him from playing Bid Euchre at Activity Haven. Such a nice man. My condolences.
Marion Pollari
Acquaintance
July 11, 2020
My sincere condolences to the entire Pollard family on the passing of Hugh during these extraordinary times. I have many fond memories of the GE Small Motors days working with Hugh and cohorts. We shared many laughs, jokes and pranks that made the workplace fun during those times..
Betty Dainton (Menzies)
Coworker
