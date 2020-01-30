Home

Hugh Kenneth ASHBY

Hugh Kenneth ASHBY Obituary
Suddenly at his home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in his 78th year. Beloved husband of Judy Ashby (née Masson) for 44 years. Dear father of the late Scott (2012). Loving brother of Roma (Harold), the late Fred (late Pat), brother-in-law of Murray (Julie), Marian (Bob) and the late Gerry (late Colleen). Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Hugh will be remembered as a kind-hearted, hard working man with dry sense of humour and wit. Visitation was held at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331) on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service in the chapel at 12:00 noon. Hugh will be laid to rest at Mount Lawn Cemetery, Whitby at a private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Hugh may be made to the Arthritis Society or the Canadian National Institute for the Blind. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 30, 2020
