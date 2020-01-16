Home

MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Best Western Northumberland Room
Hunter Prout Sol-Starr


1993 - 11
Hunter Prout Sol-Starr Obituary
Will be sadly missed by his family Leslie and her son James Starr. Also by his mother Kim, countless friends, Sean, Ryan, Mully, Harrington, Pete, Pete Sr., Will, Justice, Kelly, Marsha, Sharon, his uncle Donny, and Kyla who I had the privilege to meet on our journeys together. Please join us to celebrate his life and his transition into his new life. You are welcome to join us in Cobourg on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Best Western Northumberland Room. Appetizers and two free drinks will be served between 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 16, 2020
