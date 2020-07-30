1/1
Ida KRESSIBUCHER
The family of Ida Kressibucher (Ida Irma Flubacher) are sad to announce her passing on July 18, 2020 with her family by her side at home, in her 93rd year. Ida was an independent, strong-willed individual and never one to remain idle. Despite her failing health, she was determined to live at home tending to her flower gardens and quite successfully managing her extended family's stock portfolios. A sharp mind to the end! Ida was born in Sirnach, Switzerland on January 14, 1928. She immigrated to Canada with her husband Viktor in 1957, purchasing a farm near Beaverton. Tragically losing her husband to a car accident in 1961, Ida nonetheless persevered with three young children by her side. True to character, when the winds of adversity struck, Ida refused to bend but rather pushed ahead and continued farming. In her distinctive Swiss accent, her often repeated motto was, 'if there is a will, there is a way'. Alone in a new country, Ida made sure her family did not lose ties with Switzerland, making numerous visits with her children and grandchildren to her beloved homeland. She left this world to the melody of Edelweiss, a much loved mountain alpine flower. Being the matriarch, her passing leaves a tremendous void in our families. She is sadly missed and fondly remembered. She will never be forgotten. Mother to Walter (Helga), Brigitte (Don), Irma (Mark, deceased), and Urs (Margaret). Grandmother to Jonathan (Emily), Elliott (Rebecca), Erik (Stacey), Ursula and Natasha. Great-Grandmother to Blake, Connor, Lillian and Lukas. Ida has been cremated and will be interred in the Beaverton Old Stone Church Cemetery alongside her husband, Viktor Kressibucher and her companion, Janis Lasmanis. Donations are encouraged to one of Ida's favourite charities, the Women's Resources of Kawartha Lakes, or plant a tree in her memory. Online condolences are welcome at www.manganfuneralhome.com

Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mangan Funeral Home
332 Osborne Street
Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-5777
