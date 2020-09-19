(June 6, 1933 - September 16, 2020) It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Ila Margaret Griffin, mother, wife and special friend to those fortunate enough to know her. She died peacefully at Kingston General Hospital on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the age of 87. Ila Margaret (Sampson) was the loving wife of 59 years to Grenville Earnest Griffin, cherished and proud mother of Edward James (Deb), treasured daughter of Edward Sampson and Violet Sampson (McKay) and adoring care giver to Maggie. Ila grew up in Dorset on Lake of Bays, and later moved to Oshawa to raise her cherished only son and work for Rogers Cable TV. She enjoyed her retirement years on the shores of Grass Lake in West Guilford in Haliburton County. Recently, she made her home in Kingston to be closer to her son. Ila was a fifty six year member of The Order of the Eastern Star and, in her retirement, the Haliburton Curling Club and Lakeside Golf Club. Over the years, she loved to swim, play euchre, crochet, knit and bake any number of tasty desserts. She was also a very accomplished seamstress. Ila will be remembered fondly for her selfless love and support of family and friends, her feisty zest for life, and the unique ability to overcome with dignity and grace the many challenges sent her way. She will be missed dearly. A Private Memorial Celebration of Ila's Life will be held at the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., 127 Bobcaygeon Road, P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0 on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Interment to follow at the Maple Lake United Church Cemetery at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations made to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.



