Peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Oshawa on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at age 69. Ron Woodman, beloved son of the late Dr. James Woodman and the late Helen Woodman. Loved step-son of the late Marion Reid-Woodman. Dear brother of Robert Woodman and his wife Nancy Anne, Gary Woodman and his wife Linda, Cheryl Bagshaw and her husband Doug, Jan Debnam and her husband Laurie, Kellie Southern and her husband Tim and Scott Woodman and his wife Betty. Ron will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the THORNE FUNERAL HOME, 109 Laidlaw Street South in Cannington (705-432-2672). A gathering to celebrate his life will be held in May with details to follow. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the . Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 18, 2020