More Obituaries for Ira BRADLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ira Gerald "Gerry" BRADLEY

Ira Gerald "Gerry" BRADLEY Obituary
Passed away in his 91st year, at Princess Gardens on Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bernice Bradley (nee- Brennan). Loving father of Carol Ann Lynch (Gerard) and Leora Gratton (Wayne). Cherished Papa/ Poppa of Shauna, Ryan (Stefania) and Patrick Lynch and Jillian, Amy and Robert Gratton, great- poppa of Oliver Lynch. Fondly remembered by his sister, Helen Stabler. Predeceased by his brothers, Tom and Ab Bradley and his sister, Loreen Tully. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 10:00 -11:45 a.m. at TRINITY UNITED CHURCH (360 Reid Street) with a Funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. In memory of Gerry, donations may be made to Kawartha Food Share or the . Arrangements entrusted to the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 11, 2020
