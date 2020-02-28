|
|
At Centennial Place, Millbrook on Monday, February 25, 2020. Irene, beloved wife of the late Robert. Dear mother of Robert Jr. (Bonnie), Jack (Roberta) and Glen (Donna), all of Otonabee Township. Cherished nan of Rachel (Ian Stillman), Katrina (Brian McIntyre), Michelle (Jeffery Seaboyer), Adam, Melissa (Brian Wilmshurst), Jennifer (Paul Millard), Robert and Sean (Rachelle). Great-nan to Nolan, Piper, Annika, Mason, Scotlyn, Charlie, Luke and Brock. At Irene's request, cremation has taken place. If desired, condolences to the family and donations to the Alzheimer's Society may be made at www.CommunityAlternative.ca or by calling Community Alternative Funeral Home at 705-742-1875. Special thanks to the staff of Centennial Place Millbrook for their compassionate care to Irene.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 28, 2020