Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
Irene BELL

Irene BELL Obituary
With great sadness, we announce the passing of Irene Bell (nee Leeson), on Monday, April 6, 2020, in her one hundred and first year. Irene was predeceased by her beloved husband Kenneth, her sister Audrey and brother Jim. Dear mother of son David (Cindy nee Scott) and daughter Sharon Penzvalto. Loving grandmother to Eden and Allan (Heather Hamilton) and great-grandma to Robert. Interment at Thornbury - Clarksburg Union Cemetery. A private family gathering will take place at a later time. A memorial donation to your local hospital or a would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 23, 2020
