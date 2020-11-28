November 17, 1936 - November 19, 2020 On Thursday, November 19, 2020, Irene passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her brother Harry, children Walter (Maggie), Jane, Ashley (Karina), and grandchildren Sarah and Macey. A proud native of Glasgow, Scotland, Irene immigrated to Canada to raise her children and eventually a number of foster children in Markham, Ontario. Irene was well known in local sewing and quilting communities and was a member of many guilds such as the Markham Guild of Village Crafts and the Lindsay Guild for many years. Irene loved participating in the charity work that the Guild's were involved with. Irene loved to hunt down the best deals and donations, so she could fill baskets, etc. with as much as she could whether it was for the kids for Xmas or women's shelters. Irene made an impact on a lot of people. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. A Celebration of Irene's life will be held at a later date pending COVID-19 guidelines. Those wishing to donate in Irene's memory are asked to consider the Canadian Cancer Society
. Condolences, memories and photographs can be shared at www.aftercare.org
.