It is with heavy hearts, the family of Rene Deschamps express their news of her passing. Rene was the wife of the late Ron (1987). Loving Mother and best friend to Deb (Paul) and Randy (Debbie). Devoted Grandma to Luke (Sarah), Joel (Holly), Sarah (Mitch), Adam (Carla), Joseph (Dawn), Mackenzie (Jenn), David, Ryan (Ashleigh) and Colin. Special G.G. to 12. Good friend to Ann Muirhead, Linda McGriskin and Karen Cutler and too many others to mention. We will miss her laugh, her determination and her passionate love for her family. A huge thank you to the Paremedic teams and to Lisa Rausch RPN, for their compassion during Moms difficult times. With Mom's free spirit we ask that blue jeans and blue shirt be worn to the funeral home Visitation will take place at the Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay on Wednesday, June 17th from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. If desired, a memorial donation to a Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes or a Place Called Home would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made to A Place Called Home or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com Please Note: Current COVID-19 restrictions limit all funeral gatherings. Please visit https://thebao.ca/ for more details
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 16, 2020.