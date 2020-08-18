It is with great sadness and much love, the family announces the passing of Irene Norris (née Whitney) who entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 101. Irene was the beloved wife of the late Stan Norris for 71 years. She was an unconditional loving Mom to Jane Scott (Ron Croxall) and Debby Cooker (John) and cherished Grandmother of Emma and Robin Scott. Daughter of Roy and Gladys Whitney, she resided in Lindsay her entire life, happily growing up with her 4 siblings Verna, Doris, Howard and Joyce all predeceased. Through marriage she gained new sisters and brothers June (Pat), Kate (Evans), Anne (Paul), Laura (John), Sally (Jed), Spencer and Jeanette (Trevor). In-laws by marriage, friends by choice. Her career started in Lindsay at Zellers where she became a manager. Taking a break to raise her daughters she then became a well-respected employee at the Royal Bank where she worked until Retirement. A kind soul who found joy in life simply being awed by all of Earths beauty and tending to her colourful flower beds. A survivor of many challenges in life, she always faced them with a quiet dignity and grace, her faith in God always carried her through. Due to Covid, a private service will be held with immediate family followed by an interment at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay beside her beloved Stan once again. If desired, memorial donations to the Cambridge Street United Church or the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Rest in Peace beautiful lady! We will miss you all our days. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca