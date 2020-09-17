Jack BURGESS

Passed away on Sunday September 13th, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine. Loving father of Gary (Peggy), Carol (Tim) Heayn and Dave (Lisa). Cherished grandpa of Natalie, Avery, Derek, Dana and Addison. Dear brother of Marion (Stan) Bailey. Special Thanks to Dr. Vincent Ho, Para Med Palliative Care Team and the amazing staff at Whitecliffe Terrace for the care and compassion shown to Jack. A Graveside Service will be held at Sunderland Cemetery on Thursday September 17th at 11 am. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to The Cancer Society
. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com