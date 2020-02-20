Home

Jack Edward Weaver

Peacefully on February 16, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre surrounded by loved ones at the age of 90. Loving husband of Katherine "Kathy" Sipe and the late Rose Taylor (46 years). Beloved father of Gary (Lee), Diane (John) Kuijer and father to Linda (Hugh) Legacey, Cindy (Rick) Hiltz and Steven (Shirley Eyles) Sipe and Linda Kelly. Cherished grandfather of ten, great grandfather of eighteen and great great grandfather of two. Dear brother of Ron. Predeceased by one grandchild, two sisters and three brothers. Jack was a strong, proud and good man. He was loved by all and will be missed by many. There will be no service at this time. Online condolences can be made at www.communityalternative.ca.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 20, 2020
