Jack HARRIS
It is with great sadness that the family of Jack Harris announce his passing. He passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ontario on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Born May 11, 1933 Jack loved the 31 years he and loving wife Jean spent living in the Kawartha community. He is survived by his wife Jean, his sister Jean, his children Patti, Paul (Joanne), Bob (Lori), Jim, Maureen (Bill Fuller), David (Michelle) and his 10 grandchildren. A private ceremony will be held in Fenelon Falls, Ontario Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Donation to a charity of your choice in honour of Jack would be appreciated. To leave a condolence, share a story or photo, or make a memorial donation please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 25, 2020.
Jardine Funeral Home
8 Princes' Street West
Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0
