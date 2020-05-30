The family announces with sadness the sudden passing on March 31st 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved father of Julie (Arnie), John (Elizabeth), Jo-Anne (Mike) and Jacqueline. Grandfather of Nathan, Natasha, Nicole, Sarah, Drake, Austin, Jesse, Liam and Emily. Brother of Bob, Butch (Lee), Doreen (Gary) and Diane. Predeceased by parents Phyllis (Harold) and Clifford (Kaye). Survived by many nieces and nephews. Cremation was entrusted to Community Alternative Funeral and Cremation Services. Private family celebration of life will be held at a later date when recent public health circumstances permit it.



