The family announces with sadness the sudden passing on March 31st 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved father of Julie (Arnie), John (Elizabeth), Jo-Anne (Mike) and Jacqueline. Grandfather of Nathan, Natasha, Nicole, Sarah, Drake, Austin, Jesse, Liam and Emily. Brother of Bob, Butch (Lee), Doreen (Gary) and Diane. Predeceased by parents Phyllis (Harold) and Clifford (Kaye). Survived by many nieces and nephews. Cremation was entrusted to Community Alternative Funeral and Cremation Services. Private family celebration of life will be held at a later date when recent public health circumstances permit it.

Published in Kawartha Region News on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.
83 Hunter Street West
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 742-1875
