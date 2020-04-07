|
JACK K. O'CONNOR Sadly, Jack passed away at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 at the age of 68. He is survived by his mother Mary Bishop, brother Danny, aunts Marlene and Lillian, uncle Robert, and cousins Jill, Michael, Nancy, Ron, Roger, Kim, Elizabeth and Gail. Jack will be missed by all his family and friends. Jack enjoyed playing his guitar, singing, drawing and studying Scripture. A private interment took place at Heavenly Rest Cemetery, Windsor on Friday, April 3, 2020. If desired, memorial donations to A Place Called Home would be appreciated by the family and may be arranged through the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill St. Lindsay, Ontario K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205). Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 7, 2020