Jack WILDE
Peacefully with his loving family by his side, on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Dearly loved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Cremation has taken place, there will be no visitation. A celebration of Jack's life was held at Lakeland Funeral Centre, 19 Moose Road, Lindsay on Monday, September 14 at 1:00 p.m. By invitation only. Donations may be made in Jack's memory to the OSPCA, Lakes Community Church Bobcaygeon, or a charity of your choice. Donations and online condolences may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 11, 2020.
