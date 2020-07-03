Entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in her 80th year. Jackie Sweetman (nee Lees) was the beloved wife of Carl for 60 years. Loving mother of Lee Ann Sweetman, Christopher (Tracey) Sweetman and Kelly Sweetman (Shane Davis). Proud nana of Riley, Ryan; Charley, Pepper also stepnana to Mathew, Shai. Dear sister of Gerald Lees and predeceased by her sister Ronni Pacitto. Following a private family service a burial of cremated remains will take place at Pleasant Point, Miller Memorial Cemetery. If desired memorial donations to the charity of your choice
may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca