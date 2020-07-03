1/1
Jacqueline "Jackie" Sweetman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in her 80th year. Jackie Sweetman (nee Lees) was the beloved wife of Carl for 60 years. Loving mother of Lee Ann Sweetman, Christopher (Tracey) Sweetman and Kelly Sweetman (Shane Davis). Proud nana of Riley, Ryan; Charley, Pepper also stepnana to Mathew, Shai. Dear sister of Gerald Lees and predeceased by her sister Ronni Pacitto. Following a private family service a burial of cremated remains will take place at Pleasant Point, Miller Memorial Cemetery. If desired memorial donations to the charity of your choice may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved