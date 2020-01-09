|
|
MacFarlane, James Alexander Entered into rest on December 29, 2019 in his 65th year. Loving father of Jason (Natashia) and Laura (Mike). Grandfather of Darwin, Artemis, and baby on the way. Survived by his parents Lawrence and Jean, brother Ken (Tina) and their children Dylan and Emily, aunts Verna (late Reg Fee) and Wilma (Mac Tamblyn) and cousins. Cherished by extended family Esther Dore, Cindy, Shane (Nancy), Jake and Rachel. A private Celebration of Life will be held for family through Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre. Donations to the would be appreciated by family. Online Condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com