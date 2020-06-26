It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James "Jim" Smith on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Predeceased by his parents, Wilbert Smith and Violet McGovarin. Brother of Linda (Joe) Wakeford and Terri Smith. Beloved husband of the late Norma Smith (nee Valois), dear father of Cindy (Brian) Rusaw, Shelley (Doug) Armstrong and Tammy Fekete Smith. Loving papa of Stacey (Ed) Jones, Katie (Jesse) Petryna, Corey (Krista) Armstrong and Jessica Fekete. Great-grandfather of Tyler, Griffin, Landon and Ryla and the late Taylor Lynn. Jim was a longtime employee of the C.G.E., Peterborough. He loved woodworking all his life and was an avid player of horseshoes and bowling. He loved his second home at Loon Lake Resort, Madoc for which he would spend many days enjoying the outdoors and listening to his old country western tunes. In accordance with James' wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family inurnment will be held at the Bridgenorth Cemetery. Dad, you are sadly missed but will never be forgotten. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made through the funeral home at www.CommunityAlternative.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 26, 2020.