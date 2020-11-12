BOND: James Allan - at his residence in Kirkfield, on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 86. James was predeceased by his wife Lillian (Hammill) Bond. Loving father of Debbie (Mike) Hirsch and Doug (Lorrie) Bond. Grandfather of Gary, Mark, Michael, Aubrey, Corbin, Christie, and Stuart. Great-Grandfather of Keira. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a service will be held at a later date. If so desired memorial donations in memory of James to the Diabetic Association would be greatly appreciated by the family. Can't help but smile As we look back on the years gone by Can't help but smile Even when the tears flow as we cry Can't help but smile Even when we know we'll never speak again Can't help but smile Even when our heart is throbbing with pain That's the kind of amazing life And upbringing you've given us That no matter how bad a situation The beautiful memories, we'll always see. RIP Dad Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com