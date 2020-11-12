1/1
James Allan BOND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOND: James Allan - at his residence in Kirkfield, on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 86. James was predeceased by his wife Lillian (Hammill) Bond. Loving father of Debbie (Mike) Hirsch and Doug (Lorrie) Bond. Grandfather of Gary, Mark, Michael, Aubrey, Corbin, Christie, and Stuart. Great-Grandfather of Keira. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a service will be held at a later date. If so desired memorial donations in memory of James to the Diabetic Association would be greatly appreciated by the family. Can't help but smile As we look back on the years gone by Can't help but smile Even when the tears flow as we cry Can't help but smile Even when we know we'll never speak again Can't help but smile Even when our heart is throbbing with pain That's the kind of amazing life And upbringing you've given us That no matter how bad a situation The beautiful memories, we'll always see. RIP Dad Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mangan Funeral Home
332 Osborne Street
Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-5777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mangan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved