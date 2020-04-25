|
|
Gone to be with his Lord at Washago with his family by his side on Monday, April 20, 2020 Jim was the beloved husband of Donna Marie (Harris), celebrating their 60th year of love. Loved father of Whitney (Harry) and Mark (Kieron). Dear grandfather of Brock (Riley), Jamie, Dylan, Michael, Jessica (Jeremy) and Henk (Michaela). Greatgrandfather of Brent and Anna. Brother of Malcolm (Lawna) Gowanlock and predeceased by Elizabeth (Muir) Dack and Robert "Bob" (Beth) Gowanlock. He will be greatly missed by Marlyne and Frank North and many nieces and nephews. Jim's working career spanned many vocations, between farming, logistics, construction and public service working for the Ontario Government, he self educated and excelled in each field. Jim's work ethic was only outdone by his love for his family and friends. No service is scheduled at this time. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Jim, to Life Outreach International (Life Today), would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 25, 2020