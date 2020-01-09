|
|
Born on August 28, 1950, Jim passed away peacefully at "The Lake" on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the age of 69. Dear son of the late Harry Sangster and Pauline (Carauna) and beloved step son of the late Jack Holbrook. Loving Husband of Molly (Mullins) for 48 years. Dear Father of Andy (Nancy), Elise (Drew) and Joey. Proud Grandfather of Anna, Olivia, Lily, Sophie and Brant. Predeceased by his Auntie Helen Luce and survived by his close cousins Wendy (Derek) Stewart, Jeff (Rebecca) Meyer, Matthew and Callie. Jim will be greatly missed by his "life long buddies" from the lake, and his four-legged side kick "Elly May". Born in Toronto, Jim started cottaging at Paudash Lake in 1953. This is where he was truly at his happiest and eventually moved there. He invested many years with the PLCA. Jim retired from the North Kawartha Township in 2016 and worked various jobs throughout his life as a Civil Engineer. Memorial visiting will be held at the Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. with Words of Remembrance at 4 p.m. and a reception to follow. If desired, donations in James' memory may be made to the Ontario Blood Hound Rescue (OBR). Condolence notes at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca.