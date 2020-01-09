|
Passed in his 70th year, on Christmas Day, 2019 in his home of more than 40 years in Fenelon Falls. In a career spanning 5 decades Arnold worked tirelessly operating water and wastewater systems in the area and enjoyed sharing some of that experience teaching at local colleges before full retirement. Most at ease in the outdoors, he avidly pursued passions of canoeing, angling, hunting, camping and hiking throughout North America. The off seasons found Arnold in the Caribbean or feeding an endless appetite for history and literature or tinkering with an antique outboard or plotting the next backcountry trip into Yellowstone or Algonquin. Fidelity, integrity, wisdom. A service will be held anywhere that you can find open water and an open season and a few moments to take a couple of casts.