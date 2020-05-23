James Austin Lucas
Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 83. James is predeceased by his siblings Mildred O'Neill (Fergus), Vera Morrissey (Dave), Dorothy Herlihey (Tom), Rachel Oliver (Jim), Caroline Wylie (Bob), Clement Lucas and survived by brothers David Lucas (Mona) and Noel Lucas. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will take place at Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay on Friday, May 22 from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Interment will take place at St. Luke's Cemetery. If desired, a memorial donation to the Downeyville Hall Restoration Fund would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
