James "Tex" Bagshaw passed away February 18, 2020 at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico with his family by his side. James is survived by his loving wife Dianne of 55 years, daughters Laura (Josh) and Lisa, and brother Robert. He was active in the Lindsay community for over 50 years with his work at CKLY Radio, and volunteer support for Crime Stoppers, the Lindsay Little Theatre, and the Optimist Club. A Celebration of Life will be held in Lindsay, ON this summer. Details to be announced at a later date.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 12, 2020
