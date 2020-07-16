A bright light and a boisterous laugh have made their way to heaven. Jim passed away peacefully, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Shirley Herr (née Parker). Loving father of Jennifer Caldwell (Tim) and Kate Della Mora (Chris). Proud Poppa Jimmy to Natalie, Hannah, Aiden and Sophie. Dear brother of Mary Ann Baird. Predeceased by his brothers Jack, and Paul; his sister Karen, and his parents Patricia and Leo Herr. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives, and friends. Jim never failed to light up a room with his booming laughter. Jim was a kind, generous and gentle man; who loved to be surrounded by family and friends. He will be remembered for being a dedicated employee, working at Canadian Tire, Outboard Marine, Quaker Oats and General Electric. The family will receive relatives and friends, at Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street on Friday, July 10th. A private mass was held at Immaculate Conception Church, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 with cremation to follow. A video of the mass service will be available through Facebook. In honour of Jim, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Five Counties Children's Centre would be greatly appreciated. Directions for the video of the mass and online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com