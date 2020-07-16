1/1
James Bernard "Jim" HERR
A bright light and a boisterous laugh have made their way to heaven. Jim passed away peacefully, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Shirley Herr (née Parker). Loving father of Jennifer Caldwell (Tim) and Kate Della Mora (Chris). Proud Poppa Jimmy to Natalie, Hannah, Aiden and Sophie. Dear brother of Mary Ann Baird. Predeceased by his brothers Jack, and Paul; his sister Karen, and his parents Patricia and Leo Herr. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives, and friends. Jim never failed to light up a room with his booming laughter. Jim was a kind, generous and gentle man; who loved to be surrounded by family and friends. He will be remembered for being a dedicated employee, working at Canadian Tire, Outboard Marine, Quaker Oats and General Electric. The family will receive relatives and friends, at Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street on Friday, July 10th. A private mass was held at Immaculate Conception Church, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 with cremation to follow. A video of the mass service will be available through Facebook. In honour of Jim, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Five Counties Children's Centre would be greatly appreciated. Directions for the video of the mass and online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com

Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
JUL
11
Funeral Mass
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
Memories & Condolences
13 entries
July 15, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jims passing. I had the pleasure of meeting Jim many times over the years. He was kind and funny, and always had a smile, no matter what was happening. He will be missed. My condolences to Shirley and family.
Chris Dehaas
July 10, 2020
Shirley and family - We were sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept our sincere condolences. May he rest in peace. Mike & Nancy Herr
Mike and Nancy Herr
Family
July 10, 2020
So sorry to hear the passing of Jim. He was a good unloving guy. Had many good times working at Outboard Marine with Jimmy.
Mike Hickey
Friend
July 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Terry and Louise Powers
Louise Powers
Friend
July 8, 2020
Our sympathy. Jim was a smiley ,kind ,and genuine giant of a man.It was a pleasure for Joe and I to have known him , and for me to work with him at O M C. Joe & Kate Marino
Joe & Kate marino
Friend
July 8, 2020
Sorry to hear about Jim's passing. And to his family we extend our heartfelt condolences--prayers and thoughts are with you at this sad" time. Treasures the wonderful memories...
Kievan and Joyce Lonergan
Friend
July 8, 2020
Jim was a kind and considerate friend and my sincere condolences and prayers are with all at this difficult time.
Amy Regen (Kamloops B.C.)
Friend
July 8, 2020
will miss jim he always had a storey to tell
doug hubble
doug hubble
Neighbor
July 8, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the Herr Family in your loss of Jim. May you take comfort in the wonderful memories you have in your hearts.

Ken and Loretta English
Ken and Loretta English
Friend
July 8, 2020
Dear Jen, Tim, Hannah, Natalie, Shirley, Kate and Family and Mary Anne,
So sorry to hear of your dad's passing Jen. We send our deepest Sympathy and condolences to all of you. Treasure all those memories you have of a dear father, husband, grandpa and brother and keep them close to your heart in the days ahead. Remember you will always have an Angel watching out for you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time. Hugs and love from Uncle Dave, Aunt Anne and Family.
Anne Cottel
Family
July 8, 2020
Shirley and family we are sending you our sincere and heartfelt condolences and prayers as you mourn the loss of your dear husband and father.
Betty and Rob Dainton
Friend
July 8, 2020
Kate, Im so sorry to hear of your fathers passing, my sincere condolences and remember memories last forever.
Arlene Kuipers
July 8, 2020
Shirley, Jen and Kate
So sorry for your loss. May your memories comfort you in the days ahead. Jim was a good man.
Lori Yellowhead
