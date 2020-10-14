1/1
James Brian "Jim" Ehmann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away in his 75th year at Peterborough Hospice on Thursday, October 8, 2020 after a brief illness. He is loved and missed by his wife of 50 years, Beverly "Bonnie". He also will be sadly missed by his children: James; Paul (Vivian); Lisa (Trevor) Switzer; Stephanie Ehmann; Amy (Joseph) Cross and Joseph (Brenda). Loving grandfather to Caitlin, Peter James, Elaine, Peter Christopher, Emily, Gabrielle, Lillian, Jacob, Caleb, Julie, Nicholas, Aurora, Joanna, Alexandra, Isabelle and Bradley and great-grandfather of Stella and Sophia. Remembered by his sister Carol (Hugh) MacKenzie of Toronto and sister-in-law Maria Ehmann of Georgetown and many nieces and nephews. Also missed by his daschund "Honey". Predeceased by his parents John and Anne Ehmann and brothers Jack (Barb) and Bob. Jim was born in Toronto and graduated from Ryerson Polytechnical Institute. He joined his family in the printing and stationery engraving business eventually becoming the owner/ manager. After retiring, he moved to Kinmount where he enjoyed family, nature and carpentry. He developed an interest in cooking and was known for his stews and chili. He was a devout Christian and active member of the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bobcaygeon. He also helped with the restoration of St. Patrick's Parish in Kinmount. His faith was shown in his many kind deeds and family values instilled in his children and grandchildren. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Covenant House or the Canadian Cancer Society as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOME, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved