Passed away in his 75th year at Peterborough Hospice on Thursday, October 8, 2020 after a brief illness. He is loved and missed by his wife of 50 years, Beverly "Bonnie". He also will be sadly missed by his children: James; Paul (Vivian); Lisa (Trevor) Switzer; Stephanie Ehmann; Amy (Joseph) Cross and Joseph (Brenda). Loving grandfather to Caitlin, Peter James, Elaine, Peter Christopher, Emily, Gabrielle, Lillian, Jacob, Caleb, Julie, Nicholas, Aurora, Joanna, Alexandra, Isabelle and Bradley and great-grandfather of Stella and Sophia. Remembered by his sister Carol (Hugh) MacKenzie of Toronto and sister-in-law Maria Ehmann of Georgetown and many nieces and nephews. Also missed by his daschund "Honey". Predeceased by his parents John and Anne Ehmann and brothers Jack (Barb) and Bob. Jim was born in Toronto and graduated from Ryerson Polytechnical Institute. He joined his family in the printing and stationery engraving business eventually becoming the owner/ manager. After retiring, he moved to Kinmount where he enjoyed family, nature and carpentry. He developed an interest in cooking and was known for his stews and chili. He was a devout Christian and active member of the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bobcaygeon. He also helped with the restoration of St. Patrick's Parish in Kinmount. His faith was shown in his many kind deeds and family values instilled in his children and grandchildren. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Covenant House or the Canadian Cancer Society
