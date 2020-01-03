|
Passed away peacefully, with his family at his side, on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. James of Cavan, formerly of Peterborough was 76 years of age. Loving father of David, Kim (Randy Hewie), Karen (Scott Darwin) and Heather Montgomery (Cheryl McPherson). Proud grandfather of Cassandra, Dylan, Julie, Joe, Sydney and Tyler. Much loved great-grandfather of Ryder, Zoey, Lyla, Logan and Cohen. Brother of Philip (Maria) and the late Beverley Terry and Sharon Campbell. James was loved and will be remembered by Norine Edgerton, Maureen Montgomery and many other friends and relatives. A retired welder who worked at Delaval, Trent Severn waterway and G.E., and a volunteer driver for Community Care in Campbellford. James enjoyed chatting with people at banks, restaurants, and anywhere he went, often leaving an impression on people with his quirky sense of humour. An old Country music fan, James also enjoyed watching wrestling. Cremation entrusted to Community Alternative Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be arranged in the New Year. If desired, donations in James' memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the PRHC Foundation. Condolence notes at www.CommunityAlternative.ca.