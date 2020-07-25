1/1
James Clayton "Whitey" KERR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(retired 43 year employee of Canadian General Electric, Member of W. J. Dunlop Lodge # 675 AF & AM, Member of both the York and Scottish Rites.) While surrounded by his loving family, Clayton passed away peacefully at Applewood Retirement Residence on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Bess (nee Cunningham). Loving father of Ralph (Vicki), Nancy and Susan Wakeford (Jeff). Proud grand-father of Adam (Molly), Joel (Elizabeth), Christian (Melanie), Andrew (Becky), Terry, Christy, Wesleigh and Rebecca (Josh). Adoring great-grandfather of Evelyn, Cecelia, Atticus, Sam, Aliyah and Claire. Dear brother of Claude Kerr (Marilyn, the late Isobel) and Fred Kerr (Linda) and brother-in-law of Mildred Kerr. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Clayton and Armine Kerr (nee Anderson), siblings Euris Murphy (Gerald), Burritt Kerr, Ruth Thompson (Robert) and Clare Kerr (Joan). Clayton was a 33rd degree Mason, Past Master and Past Sec-retary to DDGM. Friends will be received at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road, on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Highland Park Funeral Centre. Covid proto-cols will be in place and a mask is mandatory. Limited capacity for both the visitation and funeral service. An interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery. In memory of Clayton, donations to the PRHC, Westdale United Church or the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Expressions of condolence may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Susan,
Sorry to hear of the passing of your Dad. He was a wonderful man and it was my pleasure to have known him.
Donna Fitzgerald
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved