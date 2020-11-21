Peacefully surrounded by family at his home on the farm, on Monday, November 16, 2020, at age 67. Jiggs was the beloved husband of Tracy. Loved father of Kevin, Kody and Kelsy May (predeceased in 1992). Loving son of Beatrice and the late John "Jiggs" McPhaden and son-in-law of Joyce Down and the late Michael Gunnell. Dear brother of Shirley McDonnell (Rick) and brother-in-law of Darlene Harris (Bill) and Jennifer Gunnell (Lloyd Harper). He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Thorne Funeral Home, 109 Laidlaw Street South in Cannington (705-432-2672). If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Community Care Foundation (Kawartha Lakes) or the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca