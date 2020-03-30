Home

(veteran of WWII) Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, March 24th at the age of 97. Jim Short was the beloved husband of the late Audrey Elizabeth (nee Irwin). Loving father of Beverley Short, Gordon Short and Nancy (Peter) Webster. Cherished Grandfather of Jennifer (Dan) Holliwell and Jeff (Sarah) Webster also great-grandfather of Haley and Connor Webster and Myles, Melinda and McCallum Holliwell. Jim will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private graveside funeral was held at Riverside Cemetery. A service to remember Jim's life will take place at a later time. If desired, a memorial donation to the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 67 Lindsay, would be appreciated by the family and made online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 30, 2020
