LAMB, James Ivan: Passed peacefully at Victoria Manor, Lindsay, on Friday September 4, 2020, in his 88th year. Ivan was the beloved husband of Yvonne Lamb of Lindsay. Dear father of Linda and her husband George, Jimmy and his wife Deb, Rita, Terry, Timmy, Teena and her partner Alvin and their families. Loving Grandfather of 10 and Great-Grandfather of 25. Beloved brother of Ross and wife Bertha, David and wife Loretta, sister Gloria, Dorothy and husband Bob. Brother-in-law to Joice, Beverly, Ken Telford, Bill Chillman and Gwen Hill. Predeceased by his parents, Allister and Wilhelmina, brothers Cecil, Allan, Murray and sister Eleanor. Ivan retired from General Motors after 36 years of service. During retirement he continued to enjoy his horses while driving many children and horses to horse shows and competitions he so enjoyed. Ivan was a talented musician. He loved to get together to play cards at any time. A funeral service will be held for family and friends on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Peters Church, followed by a public interment at St. Peter's Cemetery, 797 Martins Road in the church yard. To leave condolences, share a story or a photo or make a memorial donation to the Kawartha Lakes Humane Society or Friends of St Peter's Church please visit:wwwjardinefuneralhome.com Provincial directives require that you arrive with a face mask or face shield. Social distancing will be monitored closely.